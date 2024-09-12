Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift, the 14-time Grammy Award winner and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, has just made it clear who she’s endorsing as the next President of the United States.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Swift wrote that she watched the presidential debate on Tuesday between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and took issue with some of Trump’s claims.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” Swift wrote. “As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

It’ll be interesting to see if this drives a wedge between Swift and her friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany seemingly expressed her support for Donald Trump on social media within the past few weeks and was even thanked by the former president personally for her apparent support.