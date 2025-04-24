Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, falling just short of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

It was a strange season for the Chiefs, whose offensive performance seemed stagnant at times despite Kansas City cruising through the regular season to enter the playoffs with the number one seed in the conference.

Injuries decimated Mahomes’ targets, with Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice missing most of the campaign. Now, Mahomes is hopeful that they’ll be able to open things up next season with a healthy receiving corps.

“Everything looks great right now getting the guys back and healthy,” he said, according to ESPN. “I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good. The core group will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past.”

Mahomes is excited about Rice’s progress in particular.

“The expectations are high,” Mahomes said. “He looks really good. He is running routes, he’s catching the football. I don’t know when we get back into the actual OTAs [in May], how much he’ll be able to do, but he’s been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that.

“I know it was unfortunate how he got hurt last year, but it was so early in the season that he’s going to get pretty much a complete offseason, which I think will be big going into this season.”

If the Chiefs can get back to having a lethal deep passing attack, there’s no reason they can’t get back to the Super Bowl.