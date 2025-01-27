Syndication: Arizona Republic

Donald Trump won the 2024 United States presidential election against Kamala Harris dominantly. Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college, after only securing the electoral college when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

As if the embarrassing defeat weren’t enough, Harris is now losing the support of the people who did vote for her in the election, including one of ESPN’s biggest stars.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher and discussed his November vote and how he feels about it now.

“Kamala Harris, who didn’t resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn’t even get to Iowa, suddenly is the Democratic nominee, then you roll up to the convention in Chicago and everybody is like ‘She’s a rockstar!’ So it’s like ‘How’d that happen?” Smith said.

“Yes I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like [expletive] fools because we supported it, we fell for the okiedoke as they say.

“If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee.”

Fans reacted to Smith’s statement on social media.

“It makes us all stronger when we do as we choose to do, not what they tell us we have or should do,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“(Stephen A. Smith) is not a conservative, Republican, MAGA or any label like that. He is straight up honest and telling a hard truth. Honestly, he is giving the Democrats the keys to the kingdom telling them exactly where they went wrong. Will they listen, probably not,” one fan added.

“There’s at least someone who’s honest. I’ll bet there are many more who are coming around,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Democrats change their approach in light of their defeat.