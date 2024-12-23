Syndication: Arizona Republic

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming off of a landslide loss to Donald Trump in the November presidential election. It was a shocking loss for Harris, who was predicted by most models to win the election handily.

Unfortunately for Harris and the Democrats, the bad news keeps coming.

Some of the people who did vote for Harris are beginning to regret their decision. ESPN’s star personality, Stephen A. Smith is throwing his hat into the ring of the people who regret their decision to vote blue on the presidential ticket.

“I voted Democrat, and I got to tell you something right now, I don’t like the fact that I did. I don’t like what I’m seeing,” Smith said in an appearance on Fox’s Life, Liberty & Levin.

“Why don’t you come up with a plan that tells us why we should vote for you?” Smith wanted to know.

“We’re not about America only, but being about America and prioritizing what’s going on in this nation with the desolate and the disenfranchised and everybody else in between, and looking out for the best interests of what it is for America… that is not a crime for an American politician or commander in chief or senator or congressional figure to have that mentality.”

People reacted to Smith’s statement on social media.

“Vote for those that support Trump, that are trying to fix the mess the Uniparty has made. Not all Republicans are equal,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“He should run for Gov of NY as a Republican. Bring back some sanity to the wonderful Empire State,” one fan added.

“If you’re regretting it after the vote is over and not over the many red flags (i.e., Propping up the Cheneys, the corruption, the wars), then it looks like a grift to regain lost ground,” another person added.

“Looks like the parties are making the flip. Dems get the extreme left, warmongers and WOKE corporate America, repubs get to make common sense a thing again. Their side is going to be a mess for quite some time I do believe,” added someone else

It may be time for the Democrats to change their approach.

