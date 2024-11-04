Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump nears, it sounds like United States Women’s National Team legend Megan Rapinoe is nervous about the results.

During the most recent episode of the “A Touch More” podcast, Megan Rapinoe admitted that she is “nervous” about the upcoming presidential election, but she is also hopeful.

“It is stressful. I am nervous but I also am hopeful. I believe in people and I certainly believe in women and I believe that people want better than the grim, dark, just violent reality that Donald Trump has very clearly laid out for us,” Rapinoe said on the podcast.

“He’s telling everybody what he’s gonna do and it’s really dark and it’s really sad and I don’t think anybody wants to live like that,” Rapinoe said.

“I also think we have a really amazing opportunity to elect a Black woman in this country,” Rapinoe said on the podcast.

“And for me, that is really important,” she said.

Rapinoe has not been shy about speaking out against Trump throughout her career. And now that she is retired, it seems that she is continuing to speak out against him.

Most polls show a deadheat between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris heading into Tuesday’s election.

We’ll have to see who comes out on top.

Clearly, Rapinoe is supporting Harris.

