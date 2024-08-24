Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Longtime Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban has made it quite clear that he will be supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, but one current NFL player does not agree with his assessment of the Democratic candidate.

On Friday, Mark Cuban expressed his approval of the speech that Kamala Harris delivered at the Democratic National Convention this week as he claimed that the Vice President is “literally redefining the party” with her policies.

“Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies. Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her. She literally is redefining the party,” Cuban said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

However, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano clearly did not agree with Cuban’s assessment of Harris’ speech as he shared a “cap” emoji, which is a slang for dishonesty or a lie.

Cuban criticized Donald Trump earlier this year for his performance in the debate against Joe Biden, saying Trump was “unethical and incapable of telling the truth” and that he “lied with every response.”

“That aside, there is no way you could listen to Donald last night and come away feeling confident that Trump has the ability to go deeper than his practiced soundbites. He repeated himself often and never directly answered the moderator’s questions,” Cuban said. “There was nothing that would give anyone confidence he could hold his own in any complicated situation. Or that he could intellectually go toe to toe with any world leader or adversary.

“In fact, his non answers about J6 and election acceptance should scare every American about his interest in upholding his oath to the constitution.”

[Jon Feliciano]