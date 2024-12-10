Syndication: USA TODAY

After the massive success of his car company, Tesla, and the purchase of the social media website Twitter; Elon Musk is enjoying his time as a cultural icon. Musk even helped President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Musk’s ties to Trump are still tight, as he has found himself in Trump’s inner circle. However, Musk is making it clear he is willing to go after Republicans if he feels that he has to.

“Elon Musk is allegedly threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who does not fall in line with Trump’s agenda,” reported one account on Twitter.

Another account claimed that this was how Musk could “drain the swamp,” referring to ways to eliminate unnecessary government agencies and figures. Musk responded to the tweet, and apparently, he agreed.

“How else? There is no other way,” Musk wrote.

How else? 🤷‍♂️ There is no other way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

One republican strategist believes Musk may start going after moderate Democrats as well, according to the AP.

“Instead of using his influence to twist GOP arms when you have majorities in both houses, he could start going after Democrats who vote against Trump’s agenda in states where the election was a referendum for Trump,” said Chris Pack, former communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Otherwise, if you pressure Republicans with a primary, you can end up with a Republican who can’t win, and then a Democrat in that seat.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Musk ends up doing.

[AP]