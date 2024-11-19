Spencer Platt/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump has taken the world by storm after winning the November United States presidential election. Trump’s viral dance move, dubbed the “Donald Dance” is being featured by Americans in multiple sports after scoring points.

One hiccup for Trump since winning the election has been the alleged falling out between him and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who supported Trump publically throughout his campaign.

Now, Trump is responding, sending a message to Musk in the wake of the allegations.

“I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to Elon Musk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the message on Twitter.

“Just months ago, Biden was trying to suffocate SpaceX by blocking their launch licenses. Trump saved them,” one fan said without any supporting evidence.

“So exciting. What a time to be alive to witness our future president and Elon Musk become besties,” one fanboy added.

“The Great State of Texas is mighty proud to have Trump and Elon standing side by side on Texas ground witnessing the advancement of civilization that Elon is leading and that Trump will be freeing from bureaucratic chokehold,” added one fan who seems to think he speaks for all of Texas.

As both Musk and Trump are unpredictable, it’ll be interesting to see how this saga unfolds over Trump’s term.