Syndication: USA TODAY

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has become a massive celebrity recently, especially in light of his purchase of social media website Twitter. Musk’s presence is so big that he assisted President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail heading into November’s presidential election.

After winning the election, Trump appointed Musk to help lead a new agency, DOGE, which is focused on cutting out unnecessary operations from the government. Unfortunately, it looks like Musk might be cutting things that help everyday Americans.

“Elon Musk has announced plans to eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This agency is responsible for protecting Americans from predatory banking, payday lenders, and for-profit colleges,” a Twitter account revealed.

🚨NEW: Elon Musk has announced plans to eliminate the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This agency is responsible for protecting Americans from predatory banking, payday lenders, and for-profit colleges. RETWEET to let the American people know what they voted for! pic.twitter.com/JTYFu9slwo — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 27, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“He’s acting like HE is the president and he’s not. No one voted for him,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The CFPB was created as part of Dodd Frank. No one has the power to just cancel a piece of passed legislation. It would have to be legislatively undone with new legislation to pass both houses,” one fan added.

“So much for suing Tesla when their car batteries explode because the purchase “fine print” was changed to protect Tesla. That’s merely an anticipation on my part only,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Everything he is trying to do is to BENEFIT HIMSELF……no one else,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Musk is successful in this endeavor and what it’ll mean for the American people if so.