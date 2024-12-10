Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Elon Musk is at the height of his popularity right now. Following both the success of his electric vehicle company, Tesla, and his purchase of Twitter, Musk has cemented himself as a cultural icon. Musk has even found himself in the inner circle of President-elect Donald Trump after assisting him on the campaign trail.

However, Musk wants the Republican party to know he isn’t its lapdog.

One Twitter user recently reported that: “Elon Musk is allegedly threatening to fund a primary challenge to any House Republican who does not fall in line with Trump’s agenda.”

When someone else responded that this was the way to “drain the swamp,” Musk responded with a tweet of his own.

“How else? There’s no other way,” Musk wrote.

How else? 🤷‍♂️ There is no other way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to Musk’s threat to Republicans who oppose Trump.

“You know that you’re doing everything you accuse George Soros of doing, right?” wrote one person to Musk on Twitter.

“They chose to be RINOs. They’re grown ups that made decisions. Like the rest of us, they can live with the consequences. I wonder if there’s another way though…something even better,” one person added.

“Uh so no one thinks for themselves and everyone must agree all the time? Just yes men? Not sure it’s a good idea but we will see,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Musk takes action on his warning.