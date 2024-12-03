Oct 27, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former President Donald Trump and Kai Trump during the Pro-Am tournament before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has found himself in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle after helping Trump on the campaign trail ahead of the United States presidential election.

Musk has gotten so close to Trump, that a video is making the rounds on social media of Musk hanging out with Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump behind the scenes of one of his starship launches.

🚨 Elon Musk hangs out with Kai Trump and Don Jr behind-the-scenes at the Starship Launch: "If I started playing League of Legends it would damage the space program" 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/iCnIXMPNKW — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 26, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that the two were spending time together on social media.

“I love that she started a YouTube channel taking us behind the scenes. He’s Uncle Elon now,” one fan said on Twitter.

“There’s something deeply reassuring about the fact that Trump has multiple grandchildren who are obviously well adjusted people that he cares enough about to bring them along to cool things like this,” one fan added.

“I love all these shares, and it is SOOOO much more fun and adventurous than old type news….Being part, but away…..nice and cozy….how fun is that?” another fan added.

“IF ELON MARRIES OFF ONE OF THESE POWERHOUSE LADS TO KAI TRUMP HE WOULD FOUND A DYNASTY THAT WILL RULE FOR A THOUSAND GENERATIONS,” one fan added, hoping that one of Musk’s children would marry into the Trump family.

It’ll be interesting to see if Musk remains close to Trump throughout his four years in office.