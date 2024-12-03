Andrew Kelly/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up to return to the Oval Office next month. Trump has always been known to make moves from out of left field, and it looks like that isn’t going to change in his second term as President of the United States, according to one NFL insider.

“President-elect Trump has named businessman Warren A. Stephens as Ambassador to the U.K., a position previously held by Jets owner Woody Johnson during Trump’s previous administration. Rumors have circulated about Johnson potentially joining Trump again, which could result in his brother Christopher assuming day-to-day operations as the team’s owner,” reported Ari Meirov on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Jets were trending up before Woody came back. Appoint him to be the ambassador of Tuvalu or something,” one fan added on Twitter.

“No. Do not bring the Jets’ luck into important decisions,” another fan added.

“Trump doing his best to help bring the Jets out of the dumpster,” a fan added.

“You know it’s bad in Jet land when Trump doesn’t even want to be associated with you,” a fan added.

“Another ELITE working for Trump. Not surprised. He really does pick the best of the best doesn’t he?” one fan added.

“Well crap. That means Woody’s sticking around,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump finds another role for Johnson.