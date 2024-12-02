John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Donald Trump was officially elected as the next president of the United States, and it sounds like one foreign leader is already preparing for his presidency in a pretty unique way.

Over the years, Donald Trump has become well-known for his love of golf. Trump owns several golf courses across the globe and spends a significant portion of his free time golfing.

So when Trump was elected president last month, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a pretty clear message to Trump ahead of their first meeting.

Yoon Suk Yeol made it very clear that he intends to meet Trump on the golf course as he said that he “got out his golf clubs for the first time in eight years and resumed his golf practice” once Trump was elected, according to NBC News.

Yoon said that he spent about 10 minutes on the phone with Trump after his election victory, saying they “agreed that we should meet in person soon.”

It would seem that Yoon expects that meeting to take place on a golf course.

It’s reasonable that Yoon would expect this considering Trump has spent a lot of time golfing with foreign leaders and potential business partners over the years.

During his first time in office, Trump spent 307 days golfing over the course of his four years as president.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Clearly, he has developed quite a reputation amongst foreign leaders, and they know they’re going to have to meet him on the golf course when it comes to their face-to-face meetings.

We’ll have to see how soon this eventual meeting between Trump and Yoon materializes.

[NBC News]