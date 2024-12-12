SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

After winning November’s presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump took the sports world by storm. Athletes performed recreations of Trump’s viral “Donald Dance” after committing big plays all over the country.

However, Trump’s priority is still his duty as President-elect and the Commander in Chief. As such, he recently took to social media to send a message on all of the chaos in the Middle East.

“Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.

“This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them.

“There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

It’s clear Trump wants to let the conflict overseas play out without America’s involvement.

[Donald Trump]