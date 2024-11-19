May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former US President Donald Trump at the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

President-elect Donald Trump has taken the sports world by storm, including the NFL.

When athletes score they’ve been doing Donald Trump’s viral dance as a celebration online, much to the chagrin of some fans and the joy of others, depending on where they might fall politically. The dance has been so controversial, that the NFL has had to weigh in on whether or not it would be an acceptable celebratory practice moving forward.

According to Front Office Sports, the NFL will not be stepping in to discipline players for doing the celebration, dubbed the “Donald Dance.”

“The league has ‘no issue’ with the ‘Donald Dance’ performed as an on-field celebration by Brock Bowers of the Raiders, Calvin Ridley of the Titans, Za’Darius Smith of the Lions, and other players this weekend, league spokesman Brian McCarthy told me Monday night,” via FSO.

“The league is also not issuing any directives to TV partners Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, NBC Sports and Amazon Prime Video on how, or if, they should cover players performing President-elect Donald Trump’s signature shimmy after a touchdown or big play.”

“There’s no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place yesterday or the previous week with the 49ers on November 10,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also addressed how networks should cover the situation.

“It’s up to the networks to cover them as they see fit.”

This is a pretty wild stance by the league, considering how against former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick getting into politics-related things during games.

