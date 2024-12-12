Syndication: USA TODAY

President-elect Donald Trump is still enjoying his cultural moment in the sports world. Athletes are recreating his viral “Donald Dance” after big plays or scores.

As large a sports fan as Trump is known to be, he seems to understand that his duties as commander-in-chief have to come first. He recently took to Twitter to let the nation know where he stood on the developing conflict in Syria.

“Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.

“This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them.

“There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

Fans reacted to Trump’s message on social media.

“If you want nothing to do with Syria why don’t you stop stealing their own sovereign oil. No I didn’t think you’d answer that one,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I have 2 sons serving on active duty in Syria today. They are building 2 bases there which means they have no plans of leaving. We have over 3000 US soldiers in Syria today and they have been there since prior to Christmas last year,” added another person.

“This bears the hallmarks of Lindsey Graham. Recall that it was he, alongside McCain, who escalated the Syrian conflict during your initial term. Your assessment is spot-on, yet remain cautious of Lindsey’s influence,” another person wrote.

“America needs to pay attention to her own people. We need to mind our business. We are not the world’s keeper,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Trump handles the conflict when he’s back in office.

