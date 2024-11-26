Syndication: Desert Sun

It appears that reality star and former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner may be considering a run for Governor of California.

According to Asher Notheis of The Washington Examiner, Caitlyn Jenner is “fielding calls” from individuals who want to see her run for Governor in 2026 – and it seems she hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

“A person with inside knowledge of Jenner’s potential political aspirations confirmed to the Washington Examiner on the basis of anonymity that the former Olympian is fielding calls from people who want to see this gubernatorial run happen and that Jenner is taking these calls seriously,” Notheis reported this week.

Jenner addressed the possibility in a series of social media posts, and she certainly did not rule it out.

“MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN,” she wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jenner confirmed that she has indeed been receiving calls from people encouraging her to run.

“Should we do it again?” Jenner asked in a follow-up post. “Have been getting a lot of calls with a lot of strong opinions. Newscum is out in 2026.”

She also made it clear that if she happened to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris in an election, she would feel confident about her chances.

“If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her,” Jenner declared.

Needless to say, this shocking news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Do what you think is best and right for California. My husband and I love the state, but not the politics,” one person wrote on X.

“Omg this would be great!” another person added.

“Absolutely! Go for it!! You can win this!” someone else wrote.

“That would be awesome! I don’t live there, but I wish you good luck!” someone else added.

“You’d be great and you have a huge family and a platform here full of supporters,” another person wrote.

Before transitioning, Jenner – then known as Bruce Jenner – won the gold medal in the men’s decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Since then, she became a reality star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, before transitioning and adopting the name Caitlyn in 2015.

Politically, Jenner is known for her strong conservative views and has supported Donald Trump for years. She also ran for governor as a Republican back in 2021, as well.

We’ll have to see whether or not she does try to run for governor.

