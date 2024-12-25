Syndication: Journal Sentinel

President Joe Biden is leaving the Oval Office in January when President-elect Donald Trump moves back into the White House. Still, Biden is making sure to perform his presidential duties until he’s officially out of office.

Biden recently signed one bill that’s sure to impact the NFL.

According to ESPN, Biden signed the HEARTS Act into law, a bill aimed at improving access to resources for heart health nationwide. The bill received strong support from Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who had a scary moment of his own when his heart stopped in the middle of a game.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Did they admit this was a Covid vaccine adverse effect yet? It’s pretty obvious,” wrote one fan on Twitter, thinking that Hamlin’s scary moment was a result of the Covid vaccine.

“The law will help put automated external defibrillators in schools and make CPR training more accessible by creating a grant program at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support CPR and AED training in elementary and secondary schools with the purchase of AEDs, funding AED and CPR training, and the development of cardiac emergency response plans,” added someone else.

“Glad that he could take his circumstances and use them for good,” one fan wrote of Hamlin’s situation.

It’ll be interesting to see what other good Biden manages to do before he leaves office.

