An Olympic sensation has given her first interview after being embroiled in controversy during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Rachel “Raygun” Gunn went viral on social media last month for her breakdancing skills, or lack thereof, leaving tons of people around the globe wondering how the 36-year-old Australian even qualified to compete on the Olympic stage.

Fox News has reported that Gunn spoke to Australia’s Network 10, where she admitted to knowing she didn’t quite belong on the world stage.

“I knew my chances were slim. As soon as I qualified, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?’ because I knew that I was going to get beaten, and I knew people weren’t going to understand my style and what I was going to do.”

Gunn was correct. Her Olympic routine, which consisted of a viral performance involving a “Kangaroo dance” left many viewers bewildered on why she would even attempt to compete at the highest level of competition in the world. Gunn was swept in every breakdancing battle she competed in, not earning a single point in the initial round-robin stage of the competition.

It looks unlikely Gunn will be able to redeem herself, as breakdancing will not be a competition in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

[Fox]