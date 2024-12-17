Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC North may be decided on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a massive tilt.

If the Steelers win, they’ll clinch the AFC North and likely will be able to focus on getting as healthy as possible for the playoffs. If the Ravens win, the division most likely won’t be decided until Week 18.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, history is not on Baltimore’s side, according to the Steelers assistant director of communications.

“The (Steelers) can lock up the AFC North Saturday at Baltimore. Pittsburgh has played seven games under Mike Tomlin where it was guaranteed to win the division with a victory. Tomlin and the Steelers are 6-1 in such games, including 3-0 vs. Baltimore,” tweeted Michael Bertsch on Monday.

Fans reacted to Mike Tomlin’s dominance in division clinchers on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tomlin can maintain his success on Saturday.