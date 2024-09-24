Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tensions are high in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room.

The Bengals are 0-3 after expecting to be in Super Bowl contention this season. It hasn’t helped that cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had some kind of message or shot to send to nearly every opponent they’ve played to this point.

Most recently, Taylor-Britt told reporters that the Washington Commanders kept things simple and ran a “college offense” for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels and the Commanders must’ve heard the shot because they responded in a big way.

The Commanders beat the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday night, and Daniels went 21-for-23 for 254 yards and two touchdown passes. Daniels even connected on a long pass over Taylor-Britt early in the game.

According to prominent Bengals-focused Twitter account Around the Jungle, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor got wind of what Taylor-Britt said about their opponent, and he wasn’t happy at all about it. In his post-game press conference, he clarified that sending shots wasn’t in the team’s makeup.

“That’s not what we do. We praise our own team. We praise the other team. We don’t need to take shots like that,” Taylor said.

It’s clear Taylor has been around long enough to know better than giving opponents bulletin board material, but, strangely, he doesn’t have a strong enough hold on the locker room to keep his players from sounding off in the media.

It’ll be interesting to see if he can get his players in line before their upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

