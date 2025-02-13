Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York has officially come to an end. After the ousting of head coach Robert Saleh and hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to replace him in the offseason, many felt that the signs were pointing toward either Rodgers’ retirement or the next part of his NFL journey being with a new team.

Those signs turned true, as the team broke the news via an official statement on Twitter.

“We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback,” the Jets posted on their official Twitter account.

Jets owner Woody Johnson followed the news with an official statement on Rodgers’ time in New York.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career,” Johnson said, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

After the split, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for both Rodgers and the Jets.