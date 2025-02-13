Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets aren’t likely to look back on the Aaron Rodgers era fondly. The surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer spent two seasons with the franchise, without much to show in the way of results.

Rodgers missed all but one series in his first season with New York, going down with an Achilles injury. In his second season, the Jets won all of five games and missed the playoffs in what was arguably the worst season of Rodgers’ career.

On Thursday, the team released an official statement on Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

“We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback,” the team posted on its official Twitter account.

Jets owner Woody Johnson then released an official statement, according to Tom Pelissero.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets. His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

“From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

https://x.com/TomPelissero/status/1890069719933501648

Fans reacted to Johnson’s words on social media.

“rodgers should consider going to the browns, him and watson can be best buds,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He didn’t win (anything). So yes he really knew exactly what it took to be a New York jet,” one fan added.

“Could have been different if he didn’t get injured the first year,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Rodgers.