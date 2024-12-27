Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the number one overall seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye that comes with it on Christmas Day when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. That wasn’t the only thing of note that occurred in the game.

Kelce hauled in his 77th touchdown reception in the game, breaking the record of Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez. To pay homage to Gonzalez, Kelce celebrated the touchdown by dunking the football over the goalpost, Gonzalez’s signature touchdown celebration when he played.

Unfortunately, at his advanced age relative to most players in the NFL, one former NFL player is concerned that Kelce’s athletic ability is fading and he can’t jump as well as he did when he was younger.

“Zero bunnies,” former NFL player Will Compton wrote to Kelce on Twitter. “I’m two-handing this no problem.”

Fans reacted to Compton’s message on social media.

‘Well, he has 100+ more games of wear & tear than you, so I’d hope you’d be able to jump higher than him,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yet you haven’t played a snap in the NFL since 2021. Kelce has won 2 Super Bowls since you’ve left,” another fan wrote.

“Tony slammed it down better . Thought he would rock that thing after getting the record,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kelce tries to dunk again after his next score.