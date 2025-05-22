Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears selected former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Unfortunately for Williams and the Bears, his rookie season did not pan out exactly as they’d hoped.

The Bears went 5-12 in 2024 and fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason, the first time the franchise has ever relieved a head coach of his duties in the middle of a campaign.

However, the Bears are perfectly primed to turn things around heading into next season.

In his rookie season, Williams struggled mightily, avoiding pressure, and Eberflus’s replacement is taking the appropriate measures to make sure that his young quarterback has adequate time in the pocket this season.

Ben Johnson, who is entering his first season as the Bears’ head coach, prioritized building a deep and talented offensive line this offseason, via both the trade market and in free agency.

If that weren’t enough to give Bears fans hope, they only have to look at what he accomplished in his time with the Detroit Lions, where he completely turned around Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s career as Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

There’s no denying that the Beras are in a difficult division, with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings all being playoff-caliber teams themselves, and each making the playoffs last season.

However, with the impressive staff that Johnson has put together and his ability to maximize a quarterback’s potential, there’s no reason to think the Bears won’t join them in 2025, and they can even make a run at winning the division.