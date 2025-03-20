Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As has become the norm whenever Aaron Rodgers is faced with a major off-season decision, Rodgers is taking his time and forcing the franchises in question to wait on him. After being informed by the New York Jets that his services would no longer be required after two disappointing seasons, Rodgers has been primarily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Reports then came out that the Minnesota Vikings were also a potential landing spot for the veteran quarterback, but reports were quickly shot down with reports that the Vikings wanted to move forward with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

Now it appears that there’s been a change of heart in Minnesota, per Pro Football Talk.

“The Vikings haven’t completely closed the door on Aaron Rodgers. (In 2009, Brett Favre didn’t show up until August 18.),” PFT reported on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Rodgers won’t go to Minnesota. One thing I know is that HOF qb’s will never ever their careers as backup qb’s,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yes, so if JJ starts throwing into the dirt dirting camp like Sage and TJack were doing, we could entertain it,” someone else wrote.

“Does this say a lot more about JJ not being the starter or is ready to start for 2025?” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see where Rodgers ultimately ends up.