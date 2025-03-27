Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, many thought that the Minnesota Vikings would turn the franchise over to last year’s first-round draft pick, J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

However, McCarthy recently revealed that the team has not informed him that he’ll be the starting quarterback next season.

“They haven’t told me,” McCarthy said in an appearance on Up & Adams on Tuesday morning. “I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day.

“I never want that to be given to me. It’s such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just gonna make the most of it every single day.”

To complicate matters further, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed on Friday that the organization has “had a lof of conversations” with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains on the market.

“It’s a new thing to talk about a player at that caliber,” Adofo-Mensah said regarding Rodgers, according to ESPN. “And I’m always somebody who wants to learn and grow myself and so just being involved in those dialogue[s] was really special.”

Adofo-Mensah did not rule out the Vikings ultimately deciding to go with Rodgers this offseason.

“For me to sit here and say that anything’s 100 percent forever, that’s just not the job,” Adofo-Mensah said. “We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. So obviously things can change, but right now we’re really happy with our [quarterback] room and we’re going to look to upgrade it in different ways.”

It’s an interesting situation, for sure. The Vikings spent a premium pick on McCarthy, but if they feel for one reason or another he still isn’t ready, Rodgers may follow the Brett Favre career arc to a tee.