The high-powered Miami Dolphins offense has been anything but high-powered through three games this season, and it doesn’t sound like superstar Tyreek Hill is happy about it.

The team has managed just 33 offensive points in three games. Hill got rather candid about what he thinks about that.

“Yeah, 33 points, that sucks, right?” Hill told reporters on Thursday according to Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, man, it’s not fun being on the short stick of a bad offense.”

But while he’s clearly not happy about the team’s performance, he is able to look at one silver lining.

“I look at it like this — I’d rather us go through adversity early, figure it out and then begin to gain momentum towards the end. Usually we start off hot,” Hill said. “My first two years here with Coach [Mike] McDaniel and staff with the Dolphins, we started off hot every year and we slowly begin to slowly trend down. Now we have a chance to start slow and then build momentum up towards the end.

“We’ve got a beautiful thing going right here, man. It’s either we’re going to be a part of the problem, or we’re going to continue to add on to the problem. We got a lot of great guys on this team who’s willing to be part of the solution.”

As for what’s gone wrong, Hill does not seem pleased at all the little mistakes the team is making that set the offense back.

“We’re just not doing a lot of things right,” Hill said. “We got a great team. When we get a big gain, we’ll either get illegal formation or we’ll get a holding. We’re always starting drives behind the eight ball. We always shoot ourselves in the foot. We always have a lot of penalties. We’ll get a big 12-yard gain, flag. It will be first-and-20. It’s tough.

“As a head coach or offensive coordinator, it’s tough calling plays whenever it’s first-and-20 and it’s like you already got plays designed for second-and-three or second-and-five or whatever. We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot and start trusting our fundamentals, trusting our technique, relying on each other, and playing as a team. Leaders and captains, we’ve done a great job of telling both sides of the ball that. I’ve done a great job of telling the young guys, ‘Hey, trust your technique. Trust your fundamentals. Don’t try to go outside of that to make a play,’ you know what I’m saying? It’ll all fall together.”

Of course, the injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa certainly hasn’t helped.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Dolphins can bounce back this week.

