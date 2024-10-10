Syndication: The Tennessean

After the New York Jets decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh, there was a lot of speculation that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might have been behind that decision. But one teammate claims that is far from the truth.

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin spoke to the media this week and he revealed the surprising truth that Aaron Rodgers was actually probably the most upset by the team’s decision to fire Robert Saleh.

“I don’t think anybody inside this building player-wise or anything thought that he had anything to do with that,” Conklin said according to ESPN.

“I honestly, truly believe that. I mean, Aaron probably took this harder than almost anybody.”

Rodgers also defended himself against these accusations during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it,” Rodgers said. “And that is that I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false. It’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don’t. I love Robert.”

“He was a big reason why I came to the Jets,” Rodgers said of Saleh.

Needless to say, it does not sound like he was the one behind the decision to fire Saleh.

[ESPN]