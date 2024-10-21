Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

For better or for worse, Tua Tagovailoa is returning to the football field.

After suffering yet another scary head injury that has kept him out for multiple weeks, Tua has decided that he will be suiting up again for the Miami Dolphins. Many thought that Tagovailoa should retire, or wear the NFL’s new guardian cap, a soft helmet cover that has proven to be a safer alternative to the traditional metal football helmets if he decided to return.

Well, Tagovailoa has decided to return, and according to one prominent league insider, he’s made his decision on wearing a guardian cap as well.

“QB Tua Tagovailoa said he won’t wear a guardian cap. Why? “Personal choice,” insider Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he won't wear a guardian cap. Why? "Personal choice." https://t.co/CdveLc23mw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2024

It’s a shocking decision, but according to Meirov, Tagovailoa is willing to live with the risk

“QB Tua Tagovailoa says he’s ‘willing to play the odds’ when asked about how much risk he’s putting himself into: ‘How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning and drive to work? You can get in a car accident. Everything takes risk,'” Meirov revealed in another tweet.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says he's "willing to play the odds" when asked about how much risk he's putting himself into: "How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning and drive to work? You can get in a car accident. Everything takes risk." https://t.co/G7m6ZHWPyf https://t.co/CdveLc2Bc4 pic.twitter.com/0clPAvgkhi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Fans reacted to the bizarre decision not to protect himself as much as possible online.

“Mans don’t care about life after football. Bro is gonna be eating mash potatoes and Banana smoothies,” one fan said on Twitter.

“‘The only guardian I need is my lord and savior Jesus Christ. No cap is stronger than the strength he instills in me. I know he has a plan for me.’ -Tua probably,” a fan added.

“Shouldn’t even be an option for somebody with such an extensive concussion history. Don’t care if it looks weird,” one fan added.

“He should retire in all honesty. Not worth the brain damage. Any network would be glad to hire him. He speaks well,” one fan added.

“Tua embracing CTE is a wild thru line this season I’m ngl,” one fan added.

Hopefully, the league steps in and at least forces Tagovailoa to wear a guardian cap before he suffers irreversible damage.