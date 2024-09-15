Tua Tagovailoa Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
During Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another head injury, adding to the several concussions he has suffered throughout his NFL career. The latest injury had many suggesting that the star quarterback could potentially retire, but it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to do that.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire despite suffering yet another concussion.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decision about his playing, his health – they will be driving the process,” Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL Live on Sunday morning. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire – no plans to retire.

“In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

However, Rapoport indicated that there is currently no timeline as to when he will return to the field.

“We simply do not know,” Rapoport said. “Every concussion is different. The way every player responds to a concussion is different. He will be healthy enough to play when he is healthy enough to play and when he and his doctors decide that.

“That said, he has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists as he did in 2022 – wouldn’t be surprised if he saw the same doctors. The goal is to get on the field when he is ready.”

