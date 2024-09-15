Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

During Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another head injury, adding to the several concussions he has suffered throughout his NFL career. The latest injury had many suggesting that the star quarterback could potentially retire, but it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to do that.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire despite suffering yet another concussion.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decision about his playing, his health – they will be driving the process,” Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL Live on Sunday morning. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire – no plans to retire.

“In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

However, Rapoport indicated that there is currently no timeline as to when he will return to the field.

“We simply do not know,” Rapoport said. “Every concussion is different. The way every player responds to a concussion is different. He will be healthy enough to play when he is healthy enough to play and when he and his doctors decide that.

“That said, he has already begun the process of seeing concussion specialists as he did in 2022 – wouldn’t be surprised if he saw the same doctors. The goal is to get on the field when he is ready.”

Needless to say, this decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Football is clearly more important to him than his family, sad to see https://t.co/EHOvj6LEWi — Ethan🫐 (@SoftlyAugust) September 15, 2024

Tua HAS to say he has no plans on retiring in order to get his $124 million. If he retires voluntarily, he is guaranteed nothing. If he goes to a specialist and the specialist recommends he can't play, he gets the $124M. He can never voluntarily retire because of $ equation. https://t.co/KDThzSd2ip — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 15, 2024

This is a mistake, Tua should 100% retire. It’s a tough decision and it isn’t our decision to make but it is the right decision. #NFL https://t.co/RFuqgEEPIh — Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomastake) September 15, 2024

Tua Tagovailoa is 26 years old, & LOVES 🏈. He’s worked his life to QB a team to a Super Bowl & signed big 💰 Dolphins contract with it in mind. Tua will process HIS return timeline with family & doctors who will determine if/when he’s medically cleared, not thru public opinion. https://t.co/8Inffpleiy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 15, 2024

Admire the warriors spirit, but your kids need a father, not a zucchini. At the end of the day, it’s his right to do whatever he wants to do. Doesn’t mean you have to like it. https://t.co/N9PjrUMsoo — METS MENACE (@MRMENACE231) September 15, 2024

there’s 0 way a single doctor should approve of him returning we are literally going to watch ANOTHER man die on the field and it could’ve so easily been prevented had someone picked morality over money https://t.co/6EfAElZLy1 — Azura 𓂆 FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@BrodieDickRider) September 15, 2024

Clearly, people still seem to think that he should retire.

