Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) jogs off the field after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more disappointing stories in the NFL this season.

Many expected the Jags to be in the playoff behind the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the team heads into the weekend at 2-7, with little to no hope of making the playoffs. Now there’s more bad news in Jacksonville, per one prominent league insider.

“Doug Pederson said it’s trending to Trevor Lawrence not playing Sunday vs. Vikings and Mac Jones would start in his place,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Doug Pederson said it’s trending to Trevor Lawrence not playing Sunday vs. Vikings and Mac Jones would start in his place. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2024

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Mac Jones tearing it up and taking the job over would be the craziest story in the NFL in awhile lol,” one fan said on Twitter of the Jags’ backup quarterback.

“Unexpected twist! Excited to see Mac Jones in action, but hoping Trevor Lawrence recovers soon. Should be a good matchup!” one fan added.

“Mac Jones over Trevor Lawrence? Bold move—are the Jags giving up before the game even starts?” one fan wanted to know.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Dang. Yea best for him to heal and not try to come too soon and make it worse,” one fan added.

“Mac Jones getting the start But CJ Beathard needs to stay warm for this one,” one fan said, anticipating Jones getting benched.

It’s a tough break for Lawrence, but Jones may be able to reignite his career and find a starting job in the offseason if he can perform well.