Ever since Travis Kelce began dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, he has certainly leveled up in his fame and notoriety. And that has never been more evident than by Monday’s announcement.

According to the pop culture news social media account Pop Buzz, Travis Kelce has been named one of PEOPLE magazine’s sexiest men of 2024.

“Travis Kelce is named one of PEOPLE’s sexiest men of 2024,” Buzzing Pop said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

While Kelce was always very well known in the sports realm as one of the greatest and most accomplished tight ends in the history of the game, his relationship with Taylor Swift has clearly taken him to a whole new level.

Kelce is now one of the most recognizable men on the planet and has earned himself consideration for awards like this.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty insane turn of events for Kelce, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Everyone say THANK YOU TAYLOR SWIFT he’s now relevant,” one fan wrote on X.

“Do we realize how Taylor put this man on the map?” another fan wrote.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean Kelce has won the award, he is just in consideration.

Regardless, it’s a pretty big honor and he almost certainly can thank Taylor Swift for getting him this sort of attention.

