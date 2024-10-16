Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce went on a date with Taylor Swift on Monday night, but he admitted that he had “mixed feelings” about it.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his girlfriend attended Monday night’s ALCS game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees.

While it was certainly a fun experience for him to share with his girlfriend, it wasn’t all perfect due to the result of the game.

Travis Kelce is a Cleveland Guardians fan and obviously wanted his favorite team to come out on top, but that’s not what happened.

The Yankees ultimately won the game by a score of 5-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce admitted that he had “mixed feelings” about the date because of the Guardians’ loss.

“It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came],” Travis said about the date on the podcast according to Life & Style Magazine.

“We had [an] unbelievable crew, with us and hanging with us.”

But even though the Guardians ultimately lost to the Yankees, he still obviously had a good time at the game and with his girlfriend.

“And, you know, it was, it was fun,” he told brother Jason Kelce. “Even though the [Guardians] couldn’t pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game.

“And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I’ve always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn’t disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man.”

Unfortunately for Travis, the Guardians have now fallen to 0-2 in the series against the Yankees after losing Tuesday’s game, as well.

