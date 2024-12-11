Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ever since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, he has made a point not to be seen at strip clubs or anywhere else of that nature.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t quite familiar with them.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the two brothers were asked about the absolute worst place to take a girl on a first date.

“Bottom of the barrel, no way in [heck] you’re getting a second date if you take a girl there,” the caller said.

Travis had a pretty obvious suggestion: a strip club.

“Maybe don’t take her to the strip club,” Travis said according to People Magazine.

However, Travis did have some good things to say about the cuisine offered at some strip clubs before cheekily joking that he wouldn’t actually know anything about that.

“Although some strip clubs do have really good wings I have heard. Don’t know anything about it,” Travis said jokingly.

The good news for Taylor Swift is that Travis insists he has only ever thought of good dates for them.

“I can make anything shake,” he said.

The couple has been dating for about a year and they seem to be getting rather serious in their relationship.

We’ll have to see if Travis can continue to avoid those strip clubs and keep things going smoothly with his popstar girlfriend.

