The Kansas City Chiefs are 10-1 and in first place in the AFC, but have looked far from the dominant team that fans have become accustomed to over the years.

Sunday’s 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panther did little to quiet the concerns that this Chiefs team isn’t quite as good as its record would indicate. The Chiefs only escaped with a win after a last-second field goal.

Although a win is a win, the Chiefs were expected to dominate the Panthers, who only have three wins on the season.

One moment during the game highlighted just how much things are boiling under the surface in Kansas City.

In a clip shared on Twitter by a reporter, tight end Travis Kelce missed a reception due to an errant throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After the play, Kelce threw his arms up at Mahomes in frustration before going on to shout profanity,

Rare moment of frustration between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on this incompletion.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/J8VGHmBXm4 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) November 24, 2024

Fans reacted to the rare display of frustration between the pair on social media.

“He has one of those drops about once every 2 or 3 games. Just inexplicable,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I would be more worried if there wasn’t any frustration,” one fan added.

“Maybe if he didn’t spend all off season touring with his gf he wouldn’t be struggling as much this yr,” one fan added.

“He should have caught it. No excuse! Looked like he blamed Patrick,” one fan added.

“should of caught it,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Mahomes and Kelce can get back on the same page soon, otherwise, their offseason will start earlier than either would like.