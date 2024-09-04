Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NFL season, there was a lot of speculation that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could opt to retire, given his age, his newfound relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, his highly successful New Heights podcast and off-the-field media ventures, as well as the fact that his brother Jason Kelce announced his retirement. But it sounds like he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

During a recent press conference, Travis Kelce made it very clear that he’s still quite happy with his commitment to football, even with a lot going on for him off the field.

“I just love coming in here [and] I just love football and how it takes me away from life,’’ Kelce said. “It gives me something I can feel genuinely happy about. I enjoy coming into the building, working on my craft, getting to understand a new game plan and perfecting that for the people around me. [It] gives me a purpose to kind of go about my day and to live my life and I have so much excitement doing it.

“I’m forever fortunate to be able to play as many games as I’ve played already in this league, and that’s why I really enjoy going out there every single day, even if it’s just a practice to really work on my craft. I know not everybody gets that same fortune in their career and I’m ready to rock Week 1 and I’m thankful for it.”

Kelce is set to turn 35 years old in October, but he clearly has no plans to slow down.

[ESPN]