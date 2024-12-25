Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been in a public relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year. The pair spent Thanksgiving together earlier this season, and will likely be doing the same for Christmas.

Being in the middle of the holiday season, Kelce recently spoke on his “New Heights” podcast about Swift’s favorite movie for the holiday season.

He revealed that her favorite Christmas movie has a “fun” plot, although he isn’t exactly buying what the film is selling.

“What’s crazy is that all of these stories tie together in one community, and it’s supposed to make it look like this is what happens,” Kelce said. “Like, this is what’s going on around you.”

Kelce said that he “couldn’t relate to anybody” in the film, which likely impacted his viewing experience.

If fans were curious about what movie Kelce is referring to, he previously revealed that Swift loves the classic holiday film, Love Actually. The movie features many celebrities such as Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightly.

There’s a chance Kelce will come around on the movie, as it becomes more and more of a holiday classic with each passing year.