The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football and will need all of their weapons at their disposal if they want to continue their claim as the NFL’s last undefeated team.

Unfortunately, it appears at least one of the Chiefs’ star players doesn’t quite have his head where it needs to be. If actions are anything to judge by, tight end Travis Kelce does not seem to care about the stakes of Monday’s game in the slightest.

According to Page Six, Kelce left Kansas City, where Monday’s game will be played, less than 48 hours ahead of kick-off in order to attend a Taylor Swift concert.

“Kelce attended the pop star’s second show in Indianapolis alongside her mom, Andrea Swift, and his pal Ross Travis,” the outlet reported.

“The tight end, who gave off “Reputation” vibes in an all-black outfit with a silver necklace and black-and-white hat, was seen enjoying his girlfriend’s tunes, dancing and singing along to her hits.

“At one point, Kelce was seen chatting with *NSYNC member Joey Fatone in the VIP box,”

Even though Kelce is dating Swift, it’s a brutal look for him. His first and foremost priority should be football, considering how much he’s paid to play for the Chiefs.

It’s unclear whether Kelce has returned to Kansas City in time for the game or if he is done with football entirely.

