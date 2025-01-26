Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Across his 12 seasons in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has solidified himself as one of the most consistent and dominant players at his position in league history. But after a drop in production this season, it seems the time might be approaching for the Chiefs to start considering his successor.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Travis Kelce signed a new deal with the Chiefs that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. However, his performance on the field this season hasn’t quite lived up to that lucrative contract.

Throughout the regular season, Kelce had by far the least productive campaign of his career since becoming a starter, with noticeable drops in nearly every major receiving category.

The veteran tight end saw declines in yards per game, yards per reception, and yards after the catch, along with a shorter average depth of target and fewer touchdowns than in any previous season.

This significant decline in performance, paired with the fact that Kelce is set to hit free agency in 2026, has led one NFL analyst to expect the Chiefs to seek his replacement in the NFL Draft.

NFL expert Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports predicts that Kansas City will target Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s time for the Chiefs to start planning for life after Travis Kelce, who will turn 36 next October,” Easterling wrote for Athlon.

“One of the best kept secrets in this year’s class, Fannin is putting up ridiculous numbers this season, and his athleticism and versatility would make him the ideal understudy for Kelce. Giving Patrick Mahomes another explosive weapon at tight end would be a huge win.”

Fannin had one of the best and most dominant seasons of any college tight end in recent memory, leading the entire league – including wide receivers – in both catches and receiving yards with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards.

While Kelce has not publicly indicated that he is planning to retire after this season, he also has not ruled it out.

“I love everything that I’m doing … but at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field,” Kelce said on the Stephen A. Smith Show. “I’m excited for these next couple of games … to finish this season off. I’ll re-evaluate it like I always do.”

Even if Kelce does not choose to retire following the season, it’s clear that he is approaching the end of his career and the team is going to have to make plans to replace him.