Travis Kelce is facing a pretty horrible allegation that has fans a little bit concerned about his potentially aggressive nature.

Billy Football criticized Kelce in June 2023 during an appearance on a Barstool Sports podcast episode. The Barstool Sports personality criticized Kelce for not being physical enough on the field at times.

“I have been a bit of a critic, I’ll put that out there. Huge fan of your route running, still truth, I just think you could be a little more… you could end a couple of those and run someone over. Be a little more physical,” Billy Football said on the podcast back in 2023, according to the Daily Mail. “Crafty, (but) I think you could run someone over. I think it’s because you can, but you don’t.”

Publicly, Kelce had a pretty calm reaction to this criticism, as he seemed to agree with the Barstool Sports personality.

“I hear you. I mean, what you’re saying isn’t wrong – there are times I turn on the film and I think ‘that was soft.’ I am my own worse critic,” Kelce said.

But apparently, that’s not how he really felt.

Billy Football revealed that Travis Kelce later confronted him at a bar in Tennessee and tried to fight him over the criticism.

“He was in the bar and he was like ‘Yo, dude, I can’t believe you think I’m a [freaking] [expletive], [forget] you,” Billy Football claimed.

The Barstool personality admitted that he was even planning to sue the football star if he did throw a punch.

“I’m just standing right next to him, it’s one of those keyboard warrior moments like ‘Yep,'” he said. “If he had tried to clock me, I already had this thought – I wouldn’t have tried to sue.”

Needless to say, this is a pretty horrible look for Kelce, and it sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“Why would Travis Kelce hurt his good reputation with this loser?” one fan wrote.

“Travis has a very cocky attitude now. his fame has gone right to his head. he looks even dumber now with his new look,” another person added.

“Taylor swift deserves better than him. he’s a big punk. if he doesn’t get his way he lashes out,” another fan said.

“Don’t really care for kelce but whatever someone disrespects me I’m gonna fight too. Man to man I wouldn’t fault him for that,” another person added.

“He’s just showing off,” another fan said of Kelce.

It’s worth noting that Billy Football did praise Kelce for the longevity of his career – and his girlfriend.

“Now you have Taylor Swift. Shoutout Travis Kelce,” he concluded.

