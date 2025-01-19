Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

For the past several years, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been the most dominant and consistent tight end in the league. But during a recent interview, Kelce confirmed that he is at least considering walking away from the game following what has been a rather disappointing season by his standards.

Travis Kelce finished the regular season with the least productive statistical performance of his career since becoming a starter, with his receiving numbers down across nearly every metric.

The star tight end recorded fewer yards per game, yards per reception, and yards after the catch, had a shorter average depth of target, and scored fewer touchdowns this season than in any previous year.

That dip in production has him seriously considering retirement.

In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Travis Kelce acknowledged that he has not performed all that well this season and confirmed that he is indeed considering retiring following this season.

“I love everything that I’m doing … but at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field,” Kelce said on the show. “I’m excited for these next couple of games … to finish this season off. I’ll re-evaluate it like I always do.”

That said, Kelce said he would still most likely return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.

“I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing, and I’ll come back next year,” Kelce added.

In addition to his declining on-field performance, Kelce has several compelling reasons to consider retirement. He could shift his focus to his emerging acting career and his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

It’s not clear whether or not Kelce will choose to walk away from the game. But it is clear that he is at least considering it.