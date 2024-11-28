Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the New York Giants decided to bench and release quarterback Daniel Jones. And it sounds like they have now lost their next quarterback, too.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tommy DeVito is not expected to play for the Giants in their Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

In fact, DeVito didn’t even make the trip to Dallas.

“Giants QB Tommy DeVito, who stayed behind in NY to get an MRI and other tests for his forearm before flying to Dallas, is not expected to play today. Drew Lock slated to start,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

DeVito started last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but suffered a forearm injury that will keep him out of this week’s contest.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions from fans on social media.

“Drew Lock vs Cooper Rush on Thanksgiving,” one fan wrote on X.

“Lock with minimal practice time coming off a short week,” another fan said.

“3 QBs in 3 games. Amazing,” another fan wrote.

“Hyped to see how Drew Lock does,” another fan added.

“Lock gots another opportunity to show what he is capable of,” someone else wrote.

We’ll see how Drew Lock performs in his debut start with the Giants.

