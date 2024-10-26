Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is arguably the most popular musician on the planet right now, and NFL legend Tom Brady got a chance to experience her concert firsthand – and it sounds like he even has a favorite of her “Eras.”

Last Saturday, Tom Brady took his two sons to the Eras Tour in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Brady shared some memories from the night as he posted photos on Instagram with John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

In the caption of the social media post, Brady had a pretty clear message for Taylor Swift about which of her “Eras” he likes the best.

“The gang does [Taylor Swift],” Brady said in the caption of his post.

“I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy,” Brady’s post continued.

Brady, of course, is referring to Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation, which she released back in 2017 which went double platinum and reached No. 1 on the Billboard music charts.

The album includes her hit songs “Delicate,” “I Did Something Bad,” and “… Ready For It?” – the latter of which Brady shared in his Instagram post.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If Brady enjoyed that album, there could be good news on the horizon as Swift is widely expected to release her re-record of the album in the coming months.

Like all of her re-recorded albums, Swift is expected to include some previously unreleased songs that didn’t make the album originally. So Brady and the rest of the Swifties might get some new songs to listen to in the near future.

[Tom Brady]