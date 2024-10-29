Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2022, NFL legend Tom Brady went through a very public divorce from his longtime wife Gisele Bündchen that clearly put a strain on him emotionally. And now, it’s very clear that she has fully moved on from their relationship.

On Monday, People Magazine reported that Gisele and her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente – whom she began dating after her divorce from Tom Brady – are expecting their first child together.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source close to the situation told People Magazine in a statement.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Brady, who has not seemed to have found love or a long-term relationship with anyone after the separation from Gisele.

And it certainly seemed to affect him emotionally.

Following the news, Brady made a rather cryptic post on social media, sharing a photo of a sunset with lyrics from the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide.”

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?” the post read.

While the lyrics might not be totally clear, the song “Landslide” is about two lovers in a failing relationship fighting to keep their romance alive, as one of the song’s co-writers Stevie Nicks explained in an interview.

“There were points during that time where I was like ‘This is never going to work. This is just never going to work. We’re going to end up breaking up, and everything we’ve worked for is going to be done and it’s all going to be for nothing,’” Nicks said during an interview. “That’s really what the song ‘Landslide’ is about.”

“Is it worth staying in this relationship to keep this relationship together? My opinion was always ‘Yes, it is.’ What we have to offer [together] is way better than what I have to offer by myself, or what he has to offer by himself,” Nicks said. “So, we need to stay together.”

Understandably, this post led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend,” a fan wrote on social media.

“This is – and I am not joking – one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen,” someone else added.

“I genuinely had to check for myself to make sure this was real,” someone else said.

“He just like me for real,” another person wrote.

“lolll down so bad,” another person added.

“If I fumbled Gisele that badly I’d be doing more than posting lyrics on Instagram,” someone else added.

“Historic fumble, I’d be in my feelings too,” another person said.

It certainly seems like Brady is taking the news poorly.

[Madeline Hill]