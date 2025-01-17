Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennesee Titans are trying to get things ironed out after a rough season that saw them use both Mason Rudolph and Will Levis at quarterback. The Titans finished the season 3-14 and missed the playoffs, earning rights to the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Tennesee fired its general manager after the season and started the hunt for the next guy to helm the position. That hunt has come to an end, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“The #(itans) are hiring (Chiefs) assistant GM Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager, multiple sources tell (NFL on FOX). Borgonzi has spent 16 years in Kansas City, playing a key role alongside Brett Veach in helping construct three Super Bowl-winning rosters,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

Fans reacted to news of the hire on social media.

“This is a good hire. The Titans might be a team that people actually watch soon,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Huge W. Titans might finally have someone competent in charge,” another fan added.

Easy to build a team when you have Mahomes and Andy Reid. This will be a real test to his skills, hope he does well,” one fan added.

“Why if he is so good did he not get a job or interviewed for the last 16 years never even heard of him till this year,” someone else added.

“Tough loss for the Chiefs. Will be interesting if he has the same supportive environment in TN,” another person added.

It’ll be interesting to see how successful Borgonzi is in Tennessee.