Taylor Swift has not been in attendance for the past two Kansas City Chiefs games after attending the first two games in support of Travis Kelce. But it sounds like there is nothing to worry about when it comes to their relationship.

An inside source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still very much together despite her recent absence from the games.

According to the source, the two of them are just very busy right now.

“Taylor and Travis are still together and doing well,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been busy with the NFL season, and she has been enjoying some time off before her upcoming shows.”⁠

Swift currently has a break from her Eras Tour before finishing the tour with her final shows in North America later this fall.

But apparently, just because she isn’t touring doesn’t mean she has time to be at every game.

“Even though Taylor isn’t currently touring, she is still very busy with work and sorting out her upcoming plans,” the source added.

We’ll have to see whether or not Swift will be in attendance when the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

