Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a decision to make this offseason regarding his future in the NFL, but it sounds like his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift will support him no matter what.

In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Travis Kelce opened up a little bit about the decision he’s facing as he said that he plans to “re-evaluate” his retirement decision once the season concludes.

“I love everything that I’m doing … but at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field,” Kelce said, according to Fox News. “I’m excited for these next couple of games … to finish this season off. I’ll re-evaluate it like I always do.”

However, Kelce also acknowledged that he’s still likely to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.

“I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing, and I’ll come back next year,” Kelce added.

One big reason why Kelce might choose to consider retirement is his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift and the stresses and challenges that come along with dating someone so famous.

However, according to Kelce, Taylor is not pushing him to retire before he is ready.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told Smith. “I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

Kelce may choose to walk away from the game this offseason, but it’s clear that the decision will be his – not Taylor Swift’s.