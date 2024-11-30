Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift was in attendance at Friday evening’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, the outfit she chose to wear to the game was not exactly popular amongst fans.

The pop sensation showed up to the game wearing a red long-sleeved Louis Vuitton quarter-zip blouse with black skinny pants tucked into a pair of platform heeled boots.

While this rather high-end look might be consistent with what she has worn to Chiefs games in the past, fans still thought this was a very inappropriate look for a football game – especially the boots.

https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime/status/1862567344708411694/clear

“Not the worst but those boots still feel very inappropriate for a football game,” one person wrote in the comments on Reddit.

“What’s up with the huge boots??? Not that she will walk a lot but c’mon, it’s a football game!!! Why does she have to wear the most uncomfortable and out of place option out there?” someone else wrote.

“She genuinely can’t wear a nice pair of shoes with any outfit, EVER,” another person commented.

“She’s only wearing those ridiculous shoes so that she can look taller than Donna. Can’t be upstaged by Momma Kelce…” another person added.

“Like a kid to their first game,” someone else said.

“I wish she you wear tennis shoes like everyone else,” another person added.

Clearly, this was not a popular outfit among fans.

[Reddit]