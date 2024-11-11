Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift collected a few awards at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, England over the weekend, but she accepted the words remotely as she claimed that she missed the show due to her tour. However, that was pretty clearly a lie.

Taylor Swift accepted her awards with a pre-recorded video where she claimed that she was “coming to you from the Eras Tour.”

“Hey guys, it’s Taylor. I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards,” she said.

But here’s the problem: she wasn’t on tour on Monday night.

Instead of attending the awards in England, Taylor attended Sunday afternoon’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Needless to say, fans were quick to realize this and offered their reactions on social media.

“Love how it makes it seem like she’s got a show tonight when in reality she’s at her boyfriends football game,” one fan said in a post on X.

“‘I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight’ THIS LIAR,” another fan wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“‘I’m coming to you from the eras tour’ meanwhile she’s in kansas city,” another fan said.

“No need to lie baby it’s okay we understand,” a fan said.

“Ditching an award show to support her boyfriend is such a taylor thing to do honestly,” another fan added.

“Girlie said she couldn’t be there bc of tour when she’s at a football game i can’t with her,” someone else said.

Swift is currently in the middle of a break in her tour schedule as she played her most recent show in Indianapolis on Nov. 3 and does not resume her shows until her Nov. 14 concert in Toronto.

[Taylor Swift Updates]